South Africa: FIFA - SAFA Elections Were Free, Fair, Transparent

27 May 2018 - Both the Electoral Committee and FIFA representatives who attended Saturday, 26 May 2018, declared the entire process that saw Dr. Danny Jordaan being re-elected as SAFA President were free, fair and very transparent.

Addressing the delegates that included FIFA representatives of Solomon Mudege, Senior Development Manager and David Fani, the Regional Development Manager; Electoral Committee chair McCaps Motimele said he gave the process a clean bill adding the behaviour of the SAFA Council should be a model among other federations and FAs.

In conclusion, Motimele who is a senior legal counsel said the Saturday's elections and processes had shown the maturity of SAFA delegates.

The same sentiments were shared by the FIFA representatives who both said they were happy with the proceedings and processes of the SAFA Elective congress on Saturday.

The two will write a report to FIFA to this effect.

Meanwhile, COSAFA President Phillip Chiyangwa has congratulated Dr Danny Jordaan on his re-election as SAFA President saying this was a great move by the SAFA council members.

Chiyangwa who is also ZIFA President and chair of the 14-member COSAFA Region said Jordaan who delivered the 2010 FIFA World Cup was a global and continental icon and his emphatic re-election was what the continent needed.

"He is by far one of the best administrators on the continent though at times a prophet has no honour in his own land. Jordaan is an acclaimed administrator and his work and football acumen is well documented across the globe. He is an asset to the continent and our Region," said Chiyangwa.

The COSAFA President said most African countries have learned a lot from Dr Jordaan and would tap from his wealth of experience going forward.

"On behalf of COSAFA, I would like to once again congratulate Dr Jordaan and his executive on their new mandate," concluded Chiyangwa.

