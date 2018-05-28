Kenya: Lettfot Outpaces Soho Mouse to Lift the Kenya Oaks Title

The Kenya Oaks said all sorts of no when eight anxious runners were hauled back after a false start on Sunday.

However, Ione quickly found her feet, leading gracefully from Soho Mouse, who seized the baton, thinking it might be over at Ngong Race Course. Then along came Lettfot to actualise the Fillies Classic, by a suspenseful neck. Well done to Stewart McCann, Mary Binks, Runye Karlsen, and, Patrick Mungai.

It was Imapala who leapt vigorously free for the Champagne Stakes, while Abby Rose was not as bright as before.

IMPECCABLE PARLANCE

Also, Western Ballad did not display her usual impeccable parlance of mutual understanding. She allowed Pharoah's Advocate and Tenby, to snatch her wave behind the sublime Free Wheeler (Lesley Sercombe), in the Delamere Gold Vase George Drew Challenge Series.

Owned by Mrs. Michael Spencer, Free Wheeler has declared that concession is not in his terminology. Red Raider finally bounced to the 2.800m Louis Cup wire, toughing it out narrowly for A. Farah. Chitaki Springs and Bestow were not far behind.

NGONG RESULTS

1.00 pm - First Race - The Lady McMillan Champagne Stakes (1,200m)

1. Impala (Michael Micino) Secret War-White Oaks

2. Abby Rose (James Muhindi)

3. Top Notch (Paul Kiarie)

4. Emmy Award (Robert Mbatha)

Distance: 5.5/5/8. Time: 1:18:8/10 secs. Favourite: Abby Rose. Runners: 5

Owned by Justin Mburu and F. Mbugua. Trainer Onesmus Mutua

1.05 pm - Second Race - The Delamere Gold Vase George Drew Challenge Series (2,060m)

1. Free Wheeler (Lesley Sercombe) Traffic Guard-Opera Diva

2. Pharoah's Advocate (Richard Kibet)

3. Tenby (James Muhindi)

4. Western Ballad (Daniel Tanui)

Distance: 3/5/0.75/6. Time: 2:18:8/10 secs.

Favourite: Winner 4-9. Runners: 5

Owned by Mrs. Michael Spencer. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

2.05 pm - Third Race - Ikhonga Murwi Stone Handicap (1,600m)

1. Omaha Beach (James Muhindi)

2. Marico (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Tainted Love (Paul Kiarie)

Comic Strip withdrawn at the starting gates

Distance: 1.5/0.75/2.5/5. Time: 1:44:8/10 secs. Favorite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 6

Owned by Mary Binks. Trainer Stewart McCann

2.40 pm - Fourth Race - Takwa Ruins Handicap (1,600m)

1. Forewarned (James Muhindi)

2. Maasai King (Michael Micino)

3. Fire Fighter (lesley Sercombe)

Distance: 4/1/1.5/2.5. Time: 1:43:6/10 secs. Favourite : Nothing specific . Runners: 7

Owned and trained by Wakini Ndegwa

3.15 pm - Fifth Race - The Kenya Oaks (2,400m)

1. Lettfot (Patrick Mungai) Martial Art-Lightfoot

2. Soho Mouse (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Ione (James Muhindi)

4. Makushla (Michael Micino)

5. Zodi West (Pauyl Kiarie)

Distance: neck/head/neck/1.5. Time: 2:36:2/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 8

Owned by Mary Binks and Runye Karlesen. Trainer Stewart McCann

3.45 pm - Sixth Race - The Louis Cup (2,800m)

1. Red Raider (Patrick Mungai) Windrush-Graceland

2. Chitaki Spring (Paul Kiarie)

3. Bestow (Daniel Tanui)

4. April's Song (Josphat Kultiang)

Distance: 0.75/1.5/short-head/2.4. Time: 3:15:8/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 8

Owned by A. Farah. Trainers Joe Karari and Captain Oruya

4.15 pm - Seventh Race - Kit Mikayi Tor Handicap (1,400m)

1. Glascote Rose (James Muhindi)

2. Frisco (Patrick Mungai)

3. Sochi (Daniel Tanui)

Distance: 3/3/2.5/short-head. Time: 1:35:8/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 8

Owned by Joe Muya and R. Muigai. Trainer Joe Muya

4.50 pm - Eighth Race - Vasco Da Gama Pillar Handicap (1,000m)

1. Crixus (Paul Kiarie)

2. As Paragon (Patrick Mungai)

3. Flash Harry (Kalvin Nganga)

Distance: head/1.4/1.4/7.5 Time: 1:01:6/10 secs. Favourite: Flash Harry. Runners: 5

Owned by F. Mungai. Trainer Onesmus Mutua

Next Meeting June 10 - for the OBTS Sales Trophy, Ultra Sharp and Breeder's Mile.