Kenya: Gor Thrash SS Assd in Sportpesa Shield Tie

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia put up a fine show to beat SS Assd from Ukunda 5-1 during their SportPesa Shield round of 64 match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Sunday.

Lawrence Juma scored a brace with Innocent Wafula adding another for the visitors for a 3-0 lead at half time.

Second half substitute Eliud Lukowam and Jacques Tuyisenge netted for Gor with Tumaini Mussa getting a consolation for Assad.

Gor Mahia head coach Daylan Kerr was satisfied with his boys' show and praised Assad and especially their goalkeeper for making some brilliant saves.

"It is the first I've come to the coast and I've seen a lot of good players," said Kerr.

Assad team manager Habib Vumbi praised his charges' efforts against the 16-time league champions.

"We could have done better but majority of my players are fasting," he said.

Gor started the game on a high note taking an early lead in the third minute, when Juma beat Assad goalkeeper Swaleh Abdalla with a ground shot.

Juma made it 2-0 in the 12th minute off a pass from Ernest Wendo. Six minutes later, Wafula added the third with a calculated shot.

In the second half, the FKF National Division One League team started to dominate the proceedings and it was no surprise when Mussa scored from a free-kick which Gor goalkeeper Fredrick Odhiambo failed to hold.

In the last ten minutes, the visitors had an upper hand with Assad players tiring.

Lukowom scored Gor's fourth goal in the 81st minute before Rwandese Jacques Tuyisenge put the result beyond doubt with a goal in injury time