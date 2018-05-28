Kenya's Waguthii Wins WBC Title

Kenya's Judy Waguthii is the new World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver Super Lightweight champion.

The 33-year-old Waguthii beat Prisca Vicot from France on unanimous decision to win the title on Saturday night in Glattbrug, Switzerland.

Waguthii, who dominated in all the 10 rounds to score 100 against Vicot's 92, is now a top contender for the WBC World Female Super Lightweight title that is currently held by Érica Anabella Farías from Argentina.

WBC Silver category is a replacement of the Internationals, where winners get to enter a pool of boxers up to challenge for the WBC World titles.

The only Kenya to have won the WBC World titles is Fatima Zarika, who holds the Super Bantamweight belt.

"It was a good fight and I enjoyed it," said Wanguthii, adding that it's not easy to win in a foreign land.

Waguthii stretched his record to 27 fights; 16 wins, seven losses and four draws.