Kenya: Hard Times Ahead for Taita Taveta Locals

Taita Taveta County water company has been declared bankrupt.

An audit report by MS Betica and Company indicated that Tavevo Water and Sewerage Company was operating at a loss.

Tavevo, which owes Coast Water Services Board Sh411 million, has been given 21 days to clear the debt.

Governor Granton Samboja said the matter is being looked into.

"The report has declared the company insolvent. We are looking for the best way to solve this problem once and for all," Governor Samboja said.

"As it is now, the company cannot pay for the water supplied to them by Coast water and remain with funds to meet its overheads. These are hard times for this company," he said.

ACCOUNTABILITY

He said his administration will not sit on its hands as public institutions are mismanaged.

"This report will be made public. I encourage the staff to come out and give information on what is ailing the company," he said.

The report focused on the firm's expenditure, revenue, cost of sales, suppliers, trade receivables, procurement procedures and compliance.

County assembly Water chairperson Chanzu Kamadi said they will scrutinise the audit report and table it for debate.

The company distributes water to more than 20,000 households.