Kenya: Shabana Keep Promotion Hopes Alive

Former Kenyan Premier League side Shabana FC strolled to a 3-0 win over Poror Mote FC of Bungoma in a FKF Division One Zone B match at Mosocho grounds in Kisii on Saturday.

The hosts utilised their scoring opportunities in an entertaining match, racing into a 3-0 lead in the first half with lead striker Michael Otieno opening the scoring in the eighth minute, before Oscar Oketch netted the second goal in the 34th minute.

Dennis Ongeri grabbed the third in the 40th minute, when he headed a well curved cross from Oscar Oketch ensuring the Kisii-based club bagged all the three points.

After its victory, Shabana FC are now second in the third-tier league with 28 points after round 13 matches having won eight, lost one and registered four draws.

Eldoret Youth are leading the race with 30 point having played 12 games.

Speaking to Nation Sport after the match Shabana FC head coach Andrew Kanuli said they are targeting to play in the National Super League next season.

"Our main aim is to restore Shabana's dignity by securing promotion. The game was competitive and either team deserved a win but we thank God it was our day," said Kanuli.

Teams that win Division One Zone A and B titles will be promoted to the National Super League next season.