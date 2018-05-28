Kenya: Police's 'Chafua Chafua' Clean Out Coast in Mombasa

Coast Combined team put up a brave fight before losing 18-10 to 2016 champions Kenya Police "Chafua Chafua" side during the Inter-Regional Boxing League at Shauri Yako hall, Nyali in Mombasa on Saturday night.

In thrilling bouts watched by a capacity crowd including Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) president John Kameta and Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) vice-chairman Hilmi Ali, two Coast boxers won their bouts showing the region was on the way to regain its past glory.

Police started the day with their boxer Peter Kiarie registering 3-0 win over Coast's Harun Rashid in their light flyweight bout.

However, home fans cheered wildly in the second bout when one of their own Krush Hudheifa decisively won 3-0 against Issa Mwangi of Police in the flyweight bout.

Former Kenya team boxer Martin Oduor of Police was made to sweat before beating Coast's Christopher Osicho 2-1 in a tightly contested bantamweight bout.

The referee had to stop the light welterweight fight in round two to save Hassan Oyando of Coast from further punishment by a heavy punching Ethan Maina.

In light welterweight, Ben Omondi of Coast beat Joseph Shigali 2-1 in a hotly contested affair while Boniface Mogunde of Police got a walk-over when his opponent Paul Thuo failed to appear at the stage for their welterweight bout.

Coast's Musa Indeche was beaten by George Cosby in their middleweight fight. The referee stopped the light heavyweight bout in round one to save Coast's Muremi Matiku from the free swinging punches of Humphrey Ochieng.

Joshu Wasike of Coast, who fought brilliantly in the first two rounds, looked tired in the last round, receiving heavy blows from Police's David Njuguna forcing the referee to stop the fight to save the home boxer.

Tobias Okeyo of Police won the light fly title without throwing a punch as he had no opponent.