Kenya: Railway's Omooria Wins Johnnie Walker Series

Despite bogeying four holes at the front nine and three at the back, Railway's Adelbert Omooria still went on to emerge the overall winner of the 2018 Johnnie Walker Gold Reserve series grand finale at the long playing Vet Lab Sports Club course at the weekend.

The handicap five Omooria, who was among the 50 qualifiers from the seven rounds series, carded 34 points to win by two points from Rajiv Shah and third placed Joo Yeul Lee.

"The course was so tough plus I had a serious challenge from some of Vet Lab's top players such as Robinson Owiti," said Omooria.

He bogeyed the second, third and fourth and later the ninth to finish the first nine on four over par. He later on dropped shots at the 13th and 14th and at the home green.

Leading the club members, was the handicap two Robinson Owiti who birdied the second, seventh and 16th but dropped shots at the fourth, fifth and 17th for 37 points, to beat his club-mate Isaac Makokha, the only deaf and dumb golfer in the country currently playing off two, on countback. In third place was Eddy Magoa on 36 points.

For the guests of the sponsors East Africa Breweries, Gakuo Ndirangu carded 33 points to win by one point from Sam Kona, while Tony Kwalanda was third on 31 points.

Nderitu Kamugi won the staff prize with 24 points, while in the ladies section, Vet Lab lady captain Rachel Ndei beat Sigona's Jane Njau on countback with 30 points.

Taking the team prize was the team of Robinson Owiti, Eddy Magoa, Adelbert Omooria and Patrick Mokaya with a total of 33 points.

Speaking on behalf of Kenya Breweries managing director Jane Karuku, during prize giving ceremony, East African Breweries Supply Chain director Patrick Nderitu Kamugi said EABL's sponsorship of the series was a show of commitment for the company's support to the game of golf.

He said the 2018 Johnnie Walker series had a broader objective of promoting sport tourism in Kenya.

" I hope that the series presented a good opportunity for golfers to interact with our brand. We look forward for a successful series next year," said Kamugi.