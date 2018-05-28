South Africa: 3 Dead, 15 Injured After Taxi Loses Control On Cape Town Highway

Three people have died and 15 others were seriously injured after the driver of a minibus-taxi lost control on the N2 highway, near the Cape Town International Airport, on Sunday afternoon.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said the crash happened at the R300 turnoff, in the direction of Cape Town.

The on-ramp to the R300 was closed and traffic was backed up.

Bystanders could be seen looking down at the accident scene from the bridge overhead.

Traffic, medical and law enforcement officials were on scene.

