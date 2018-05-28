27 May 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 3 Dead, 15 Injured After Taxi Loses Control On Cape Town Highway

Tagged:

Related Topics

Three people have died and 15 others were seriously injured after the driver of a minibus-taxi lost control on the N2 highway, near the Cape Town International Airport, on Sunday afternoon.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said the crash happened at the R300 turnoff, in the direction of Cape Town.

The on-ramp to the R300 was closed and traffic was backed up.

Bystanders could be seen looking down at the accident scene from the bridge overhead.

Traffic, medical and law enforcement officials were on scene.

News24

South Africa

Duo In Coffin Assault Case to Appeal Sentences

The Supreme Court of Appeal will on Monday hear arguments by the convicted coffin assault duo, Willem Oosthuizen and… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.