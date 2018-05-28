26 May 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: IPID Confirms Fda's Keating Taken in for Questioning Over Phahlane Corruption Case

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police supplier Keith Keating has been brought in for interviews at the offices of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) in a case linked to corruption charges against the former acting national police commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane.

"I can confirm that Mr Keating was at our office to be questioned as a suspect as part of our ongoing investigation," IPID spokesperson Moses Dlamini told News24 on Friday.

Keating also confirmed the interview, which apparently ran for more than three hours.

"I can confirm that IPID interviewed me on various matters. We are co-operating fully with the investigation and we are happy that after six months of IPID running its investigation via the media, they have finally decided to sit down with us and get our side of the story," he said.

Keating said he felt the investigation was being driven by people with ulterior motives.

"It is a real pity that the manner in which this entire investigation has been conducted was driven by individuals with ulterior motives, as can be seen by the news reports of the last 24 hours," he said.

Others also questioned

News24 understands that Phahlane's sister, and an as yet unnamed police officer, were also brought in for interviews this week.

It is believed the three could be added to the case against Phahlane, who has been charged with fraud, money laundering and corruption.

News24 has previously reported that IPID has included Keating and his company, Forensic Data Analysts (FDA) to its investigation into Phahlane.

Phahlane and his co-accused, are expected back in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Pretoria on June 7.

Properties raided

In December 2017, a joint operation between the Hawks and IPID saw seven properties connected to Keating and Phahlane raided.

It was revealed last year that Keating's company, FDA, had allegedly received R5 billion in SAPS contracts since 2010.

IPID believes Keating had paid for vehicles for Phahlane, his wife and sister, facilitated by car dealer Durand Snyman.

The vehicles were allegedly purchased under a fake name, John Doe, and Keating allegedly paid for them by putting money into Snyman's account.

Keating had a contract for the supply and maintenance of Rofin (forensic) lights for the police - allegedly said to be worth R1bn.

The properties searched included Phahlane's home in Sable Hills and Keating's FDA offices and home.

Phahlane and Keating previously denied the allegations against them.

News24

South Africa

Duo In Coffin Assault Case to Appeal Sentences

The Supreme Court of Appeal will on Monday hear arguments by the convicted coffin assault duo, Willem Oosthuizen and… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.