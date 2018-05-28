Kenya: Kariobangi Sharks Sink Bandari at Toyoyo

Sven Yidah's second half header saw Kariobangi Sharks edge visitors Bandari 1-0 in a SportPesa Premier League match at the Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi on Sunday.

The win saw Sharks extend their unbeaten run to six matches in the league as they move to sixth place in the log.

Yidah, a former Ligi Ndogo star, broke the deadlock in the 56th minute after picking a well weighted cross from Duke Abuya which he buried accurately behind the net.

The dockers struggled to settle down and fumbled with the ball from the onset, allowing Sharks to organise themselves and make several inroads into their half.

Duke Abuya, Harrison Mwendwa and their top scorer Erick Kapaito caused the Bandari defence lots of problems, with Bandari captain Felly Mulumba finding himself always dropping deep in a bid to avert danger.

Abuya was involved in Sharks’ first chance in the 11th minute, as he set up Kapaito with a delicious pass but it was saved by goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo.

Bandari won a corner three minutes later, but Sharks defender Geoffrey Shiveka cleared off the dead ball taken by Nicholas Meja.

Francis Manoa thought he had given Sharks the lead in the 22nd minute when he collected a pass from Kapaito, but he was deterred by the offside flag despite the premature cheers of his club’s fans.

Eleven minutes into the second half, Abuya erupted again and delivered a good free kick on the path of Sven Yidah. The latter leapt forward and headed the ball home to give the hosts a deserving lead.

This seemed to have roused the visitors, and Meja nearly drew his side level with a long-range effort ten minutes later, but his effort went narrowly wide.

Moments later, Sharks' Shafan Oyugi went past several Bandari players before unleashing a shot that was again blocked by Shiveka.