Kenya: Mukhekhe's Brace Lifts Nakumatt Past Posta

It was a second consecutive win for strugglers Nakumatt as they beat Posta Rangers 2-0 in a SportPesa Premier League match at the Camp Toyoyo grounds at Nairobi's Jericho estate on Sunday.

Lead striker Boniface Mukhekhe grabbed a brace in the match, shaking the net on both sides of the half to grant the retailers another exhilarating win.

Mukhekhe opened his account in the 10th minute when he collected a pass from Cornelius Juma which he smashed into the top right corner to grant Nakumatt the lead.

He then finished the job in the 78th minute, with Juma providing yet another assist as Nakumatt recorded their fourth win of the season.

Joseph Mbugi almost scored for Rangers in the fourth minute, but his ferocious shot was no trouble for Nakumatt custodian Lucas Indeche.

After getting the 10th minute opener, Nakumatt took charge of the game and Eugene Ambulwa attempted a long shot from the edge of the box, but this was cut off by the Rangers defence.

Rangers coach Sammy "Pamzo" Omolo made changes ten minutes before the half time whistle pulling off defender Kennedy Onyango for the experienced Luke Ochieng in a bid to stabilise his leaking defence.

Omollo made an attacking change after the interval, bringing in striker Brian Nyakan for former Gor Mahia utility Moses 'Dube' Odhiambo.

Omollo's charges continued dominating play after the interval pressing for more. Mukhekhe in particular proved a handful for Posta defenders with his menacing runs on the right flank.

The 25-year-old sealed the victory for Nakumatt win in the 78th minute by firing home from another well weighted cross from Cornelius Juma.