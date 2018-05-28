Kenya: Sofapaka Gun Down Hosts Ulinzi

Former champions Sofapaka harvested three vital points when they gunned down hosts Ulinzi Stars 2-1 in a SportPesa Premier League match at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru County on Sunday.

The John Baraza- coached Batoto ba Mungu scored their winning goals inside the half-hour mark to deny the soldiers at their own back yard.

Ulinzi, who went into match placed second in the league standings, wasted a dozen scoring chances in the dying moments of the game.

After half-an-hour, Sofapaka took the game to the soldiers rear guard and Uganda's Umar Kasumba opened the scoring when he rifled a fierce drive past Ulinzi goalkeeper Jackton Odhiambo to score his fourth goal of the season.

Inspired by this goal, Sofapaka led by former Ulinzi Stars striker Stephen Waruru gave the soldiers' defence some anxious moments and hardly two minutes later Kepha Aswani widened the lead when he grabbed his sixth goal of the season.

Ulinzi reduced the deficit a minute to the break as Elvis Nandwa took advantage of confusion in the Sofapaka defence to tap an easy goal past goalkeeper Mathias Kagonya.

On resumption, Ulinzi head coach Dunstan Nyaudo introduced Cliff Kasuti, Ibrahim Shambi and Oscar Wamalwa for Omar Mbongi, Churchill Muloma and Michael Otieno a decision that did not change the soldiers' attacking pattern.

On the opposite side, Baraza brought in Mohammed Kilume, Maurice Odipo and Edmond Kwanya and rested Umaru Kasumba, Yusuf Mohammed and Eli Asieche.

Aswani should have doubled his tally in the 65th minute when he penetrated the porous Ulinzi defence but he lifted the ball over the crossbar.

Baraza praised his charges for collecting maximum points, which has seen them increase their tally to 28 points ahead of their next match at the Narok Stadium against Chemelil Sugar next weekend.

"Ulinzi is hard nut to crack at home and for the boys to collect three points in such a tough away duel, they deserve a pat in the back," said coach Baraza.

Coach Nyaudo blamed his defence for conceding two easy goals.

"Two costly defensive blunders by defenders Mohammed "Rio" Hassan and George Omondi put us on the firing line and saw us lose three vital points," said coach Nyaudo.

Ulinzi play away to Tusker in their next league assignment.