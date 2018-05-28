27 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kitui Readies for Rugby Tournament

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kitavi Mutua

A major clean-up was carried out in Kitui Town as the county gears to host the second edition of Kitui Rugby Sevens next weekend.

The streets are being recarpeted and commercial buildings are being painted white in an exercise to give the town a fresh look.

The event will take place on June 1 to June 3 at ASK Show grounds.

"Many local teams are playing ahead of the main event on Friday but we've got teams from South Eastern Kenya University, Kenya Medical Training College, two from Uganda among others," tournament director Benjamin Ayimba said in an interview on NTV.

Other local teams include St Charles Lwanga, Kitui School, Kathungi Mixed, Nguutani and Yumbisye secondary schools.

MARKETING

County Sports Minister Patrick Musau assured rugby fans that they are ready to host the games.

"We have managed the much we could in terms of overall event preparations in the short time we had but we will certainly scale up advertising in national media and online platforms like Facebook in the remaining days," he said.

Sixteen teams will take part in the tournament; four women's teams also expected to play.

The event had been postponed due to rains.

"The weather has been very disruptive in terms of crucial preparations. We have therefore decide to reschedule the tournament until all the necessary arrangements are in place," Governor Charity Ngilu said at the time.

Traders are optimistic that the event will boost their businesses.

Kenya

Dentist Leaves 30 Millimetre Needle in Child's Gum

On January 25, Ms Jacinta Maina took her five-year-old granddaughter to a private hospital to have her decaying tooth… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.