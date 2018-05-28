Kenya: Kitui Readies for Rugby Tournament

A major clean-up was carried out in Kitui Town as the county gears to host the second edition of Kitui Rugby Sevens next weekend.

The streets are being recarpeted and commercial buildings are being painted white in an exercise to give the town a fresh look.

The event will take place on June 1 to June 3 at ASK Show grounds.

"Many local teams are playing ahead of the main event on Friday but we've got teams from South Eastern Kenya University, Kenya Medical Training College, two from Uganda among others," tournament director Benjamin Ayimba said in an interview on NTV.

Other local teams include St Charles Lwanga, Kitui School, Kathungi Mixed, Nguutani and Yumbisye secondary schools.

MARKETING

County Sports Minister Patrick Musau assured rugby fans that they are ready to host the games.

"We have managed the much we could in terms of overall event preparations in the short time we had but we will certainly scale up advertising in national media and online platforms like Facebook in the remaining days," he said.

Sixteen teams will take part in the tournament; four women's teams also expected to play.

The event had been postponed due to rains.

"The weather has been very disruptive in terms of crucial preparations. We have therefore decide to reschedule the tournament until all the necessary arrangements are in place," Governor Charity Ngilu said at the time.

Traders are optimistic that the event will boost their businesses.