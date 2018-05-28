27 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: IG Boinnet Urges Officers to Seek Counselling

By Charles Wanyoro

Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet has urged officers to seek counselling to cope with various psychological problems.

Mr Boinnet said he is concerned about cases of suicide among police officers.

"Let those in command to be accessible and listen to grievances. Some of these eventualities can be redressed by listening to one another and counselling those below us," Mr Boinnet said in a speech delivered by Mr Paul Wanjama during a thanksgiving service for security officers at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Embu on Sunday.

In the speech, Mr Boinnet observed that some of the problems affecting police officers are caused by minor conflicts that can be resolved easily.

Embu Catholic Bishop Paul Kariuki also urged Kenyans to assist police officers when performing their duties.

"When we face problems, we are quick to question where the police officers are but we fail to commend them when all is well through the efforts of police officers," he noted.

