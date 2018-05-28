Kenya: Kibwana's Strike Helps Thika Edge Vihiga

Shami Kibwana's eighth minute strike helped visitors Thika United beat Vihiga United 1-0 in a SportPesa Premier League match at the Mumias Complex Stadium on Sunday.

Vihiga started brightly backed by the huge crowd cheering them on, but eight minutes into the match, Kibwana picked a loose ball in the box before he beat Vihiga custodian Geoffrey Oputi to the silence the home fans.

The goal heavily motivated the Thika-based outfit and they should have increased the score margin in the 25th minute, when Asud Abdalla dribbled past Vihiga defender Bernard Ochieng only to hit the cross bar.

Efforts by Vihiga attackers Vincent Wonder, Christopher Masinza and Godfrey Airo to penetrate the Thika defence were time and again thwarted by their opponent’s strong backline led by Ochieng.

After the breather, Vihiga coach Edward Manoah hauled off Mike Isabwa and brought in Daudi Saisi. In a bid to boost the striking force, Thika tactician John Njogu rested Eugene Mukangalu and introduced Masakidi Mata.

As the match progressed, centre referee Hosea Omondi was forced to flash a yellow card to Thika’s Mwinyi Kassim after a tackle on Chris Masinza in the 69th minute.

Minutes later, Omondi showed another yellow card to Thika’s Davis Agesa after he fouled Fernandez Tera. Coach Nojogu expressed his delight with the win.

“It was a morale boosting win. We shall step up our training ahead of the second leg kick off,” he added. Manoah on his part blamed his strikers for wasting numerous scoring chances during the match.

“The attackers let us down. The defenders and midfielders supplied balls to them but they could not score,” he lamented.