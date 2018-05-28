28 May 2018

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Africa: Spain Rescues 550 Migrants From Mediterranean

Tagged:

Related Topics

Spanish rescuers have plucked nearly 550 migrants from the Mediterranean Sea trying to make the dangerous crossing from North Africa in small rickety boats.

Officials say the migrants packed about 17 separate vessels -- three of which sank because of their poor condition.

There are no reports of any casualties.

Spanish authorities say most of those rescued over the past two days came from North Africa and sub-Saharan Africa.

Spain is becoming the leading destination for migrants trying to reach the European Union to escape war, terrorism and poverty at home.

Italy is still the most popular stop because Italian islands are fairly close to the North African coast.

But Italy has started to crack down harder on illegal migration while Greece, another popular stop, houses many arrivals in dangerously overcrowded camps before giving them a chance to apply for asylum. Those who are rejected are sent to Turkey under a deal worked out by the European Union.

Africa

Once Influential in Africa, Taiwan Loses All But One Ally

Two days after breaking ties with Taiwan, Burkina Faso re-established diplomatic relations with China on Saturday at a… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.