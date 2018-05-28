Namibia: Call to Hold Clean-Up Campaigns Bi-Monthly

Former deputy prime minister Libertina Amathila says there should be clean-up campaigns every two months, which could also be run as food-for-work projects.

Amathila said this to The Namibian last Wednesday.

She was sharing her thoughts on how the country could maintain a cleaning culture after last Friday's clean-up campaign where thousands of Namibians from all 14 regions took part in the initiative.

Amathila is one of the key people who played a role in keeping Namibia clean after independence through launching various cleaning campaigns under her then portfolio as minister of regional and local government and housing.

"A cleaning campaign should not be for just one day. Let it be done at least on a bi-monthly basis in all the constituencies, and it must be on a food-for-work basis so that it can be work for idle youth," she said, adding that Windhoek must regain its former status of being the cleanest city in Africa.

Amathila said not only would regular cleaning get Namibia to being one of the cleanest countries in Africa, but it would also contribute to better health for all.

The issue of sanitation could be addressed through proper cleaning and the maintenance of pit latrines, as well as the provision of proper markets for street vendors, she added.

Rwandan capital Kigali is now considered Africa's cleanest city, and monthly clean-up campaigns are reportedly conducted there.

"A clean environment means we will be saving millions of dollars spent on treating patients at hospitals," said Amathila, who also urged the public to take responsibility for their environments.

President Hage Geingob, at the official launch of the nationwide clean-up operation on Friday, shared most of the sentiments expressed by Amathila, when he described cleaning the environment as a patriotic duty.

Wearing overalls, Geingob expressed happiness at the diversity of people who showed up for the clean-up event in Windhoek's Goreangab area.

People across the country participated in the clean-up campaign, held under the theme 'Namibia, healthy and clean".

"It is our patriotic duty and civic responsibility to keep our environment clean. It is the duty of each and every Namibian to ensure that his/her surroundings are hygienic," said Geingob.

Present at Friday's official event were Khomas regional governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua and Samora Machel constituency councillor Fanuel Shivute.

Geingob said Namibians should show pride and common sense to ensure keeping the environment clean becomes a trend and movement that will see Namibians enjoy healthy environments.

He noted that the clean-up campaign was the beginning of a new chapter for the country, and that "we are cultivating the ethos of keeping our capital, towns, villages and homes clean".

Geingob also paid tribute to former Tanzanian president Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, who coined the phrase 'Uhuru Nakazi' (meaning 'freedom and work').

"We are living up to Mwalimu's ideal, which is utilising our hard-won freedom in order to preserve our well-being and pristine image of our house. Africa Day in the absence of a clean Africa is without a doubt an unhealthy Africa," the President stressed.

Addressing the crowd before the start of the clean-up, Shivute encouraged people of his constituency to come out in large numbers in support of the campaign in order to keep their environment clean.

Geingob, McLeod-Katjirua and Shivute joined in the cleaning operation, which lasted until around noon.