28 May 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Peace, Security Indispensable for Prosperity - Geingob

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek — President Hage Geingob has emphasised that peace, security and effective governance "are the conditions indispensable for our shared prosperity in the new Africa".

In a recorded Africa Day message on Friday, Geingob said that in line with Agenda 2063, Africa has to silence the guns by 2020 for an Africa of opportunity for the majority to become a reality.

"We cannot create opportunities for our youth if we do not create accountable and transparent institutions, and intensify efforts to fight corruption. The decision by the African Union to dedicate its theme for 2018 to the fight against corruption is a step in the right direction. Concerted efforts should follow," he said.

The AU has dedicated 2018 as anti-corruption year, under the theme 'Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa's Transformation', and African leaders have declared July 11 every year as Africa Anti-Corruption Day.

Africa Day is an annual commemoration of the founding of the Organisation of African Unity, which is now known as the African Union. "I have no doubt that with more determination and focused implementation of policy our vision of a united and prosperous Africa will become a reality. We have a unique opportunity to create sustainable conditions for our collective success," he added.

Geingob said Africans should reaffirm their commitment to work for a better Africa, a new Africa and a different narrative for the continent.

He said Africa Day signifies victory against formal colonialism on the continent.

"The rise of Africans against the brutality of imperialism and colonialism - Africans, conscious that they had the right to determine their own destiny, pursued through different forms of resistance and armed struggle the systematic dismembering and termination of colonialism," he said.

He said Africans need to pause, reflect and remind themselves of the courageous deeds by the Pan-Africanist movement from its base in the Diaspora led by influential activists and academics, including W.E.B DuBois, Henry Sylvester Williams and Edward Blyden, and nationalists such as Nkwame Nkrumah, Jomo Kenyatta, Julius Nyerere, Modibo Keita and Ahmed Sékou Touré.

Geingob said Africa is free. "We are now in the second phase of our struggle in which the noble ideal of shared economic prosperity for all is not secondary, but an indispensable condition for a sustainable African future."

He said: "The Africa we want remains important in ensuring that the majority of Africans have access to decent housing, health, education and economic opportunity.

"To fight poverty, inequality and marginalisation, and to unlock opportunities for our shared prosperity, particularly for our young people and future generations, we should encourage deeper economic integration, increase people-to-people exchanges and make more investments in infrastructure to facilitate trade."

Namibia

Public Urged to Expose Rogue Cops

The police have appealed to the public with information about its members who connived to commit crimes with the late… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.