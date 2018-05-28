The National Unity Democratic Organisation's third elective congress ended in disorder and confusion as a result of leadership disorganisation, distrust, squabbling, power hunger and factional rifts, coupled with unpreparedness and fights over delegates.

The party held its elective congress over the weekend at the Greiter's conference centre outside Windhoek to elect a new leadership for the next five years.

However, the event failed to take off, and was cancelled on Saturday when party president Asser Mbai declared the outcome of the proceedings null and void because of the confusion, disagreements and unresolved issues.

Before Mbai's pronouncement, about 700 people who attended the event as delegates were left in confusion and waiting for the leaders of the two opposing factions, 'Team Nudo' of Esther Utjiua Muinjangue, and 'Team VK 100%' of Okakarara constituency councillor Vetaruhe Kandorozu, to resolve the outstanding issues in order for the congress to start.

The two faction leaders were contesting for the party's presidency.

The bone of contention was the legitimacy of about 120 delegates who claimed to have been "deliberately excluded from the list of participating delegates" by secretary general Meundjuu Jahanika, as well as the legality of procedures to convene the congress.

The 120 delegates claimed to represent branches in the Omaheke and Erongo regions.

Although police were called to the congress venue on two occasions to restore order among delegates, who were threatening each other with physical violence, the opposing factions failed to reach agreement over the delegates and many other issues.

The Namibian was informed that there was also no returning officer, nor ballot boxes and electoral observes for the elections scheduled for the second day of the congress, and that delegates and candidates had not even been informed of the election rules and procedures.

On Saturday, the two factions proposed a postponement of the congress to allow them to resolve the delegate issue, and to start the process afresh.

Kandorozu and 'Team Nudo' candidate Joseph Kauandenge favoured a postponement.

However, Esther Muinjangue and her other 'Team Nudo' members went ahead and conducted an election for the party leadership, while about 200 delegates supporting Kandorozu were outside the congress hall.

After the uncontested election, from which Kandorozu and his supporters had been barred, Muinjangue declared herself the new party president.

This followed an attempt by some unregistered Kandorozu supporters to enter the hall. Muinjangue on Saturday justified her power grab, saying she "cannot speak for those who did not participate in the elections, because the congress was officially opened by the former president [Mbai], and we were allowed to continue with all processes as planned".

"The former president, from whom I am taking over, declared the congress as officially opened, and we were all at the congress venue as candidates. Whoever was not there is not for me to answer because I don't know why they decided not to be part of the congress," she said, and adding that the "new leadership" would take control of party structures "to stabilise the destabilised house".

Muinjangue also announced that Aminuis constituency councillor PK Kazongominja was elected vice president and Windhoek constituency councillor Kauandenge as secretary general.

Mbai, however, at the end of Saturday declared all congress outcomes as null and void, saying there had been no legitimate processes to elect a new leadership.

He said a new congress date would be announced to allow all the factions to prepare according to the party's constitutional stipulations.

"We have all seen what happened here. As I stand here, I am still the leader of Nudo, and as long as I am president of the party, I will not allow the unilateral decision to transfer power to someone else. We live in a democratic state," Mbai said.

While Mbai was closing the event, 'Team Nudo' delegates and candidates walked out of the hall, claiming that they had already elected a new party leadership.

"We have already elected our leaders. We are done with the congress. What are we still doing here?" asked some 'Team Nudo' supporters.