Namibia: Chief Kapika Calls for Implementation of Baynes Hydropower Project

Chief Hikuminue Kapika of the Kapika royal house on Thursday called on government to urgently implement the Baynes hydropower project so that development could come to the Ovahimba.

Kapika made the call at a media briefing in Windhoek.

In an official statement read by Ehrenfried Kukuri, Kapika expressed concern that the Ovahimba would continue to suffer if development was delayed as drought had killed a lot of livestock that people depended on.

"Despite the good rains experienced this year in most parts of the country, severe drought conditions persist stubbornly in the Kunene region, which has received minimal and very patchy rainfall, and our people are suffering untold hardships, including hunger and disease," he stated.

Kapika said it hurt him to see scores of people perish due to alcohol abuse fuelled by poverty and hopelessness, as well as lack of employment for the youth.

"We feel neglected and forgotten as we cannot even afford to take our wives and children to clinics because there are no health facilities for kilometres around us," he said, adding that the region also lacks good roads and access to basic services and telecommunication networks.

Apart from the lack of development, Kapika also raised the issue of education, saying schools are dilapidated, while there are also no vocational training centres for the youth.

"Much has been said of the tourism potential of the Kunene region, yet we do not see or derive any benefit from it. Foreign visitors come here, but their money remains in Windhoek. We are instead reduced to curiosities to be admired by foreigners for leftover food, pocket change and a photo opportunity," he charged.

Kapika added that Okanguati had the potential to become a town, but not much was being done to ensure that it flourished.

According to the NamPower website, the Baynes project, situated on the Kunene River downstream of Ruacana, was identified as a potential hydro-electricity generation project between 1995 and 1998.

The website also states that Baynes is a very valuable generation asset that has the potential of supplying Namibia and Angola with reliable, clean electricity for generations to come, at an estimated investment of US$1,2 billion.

Studies have revealed that while the Epupa site was technically preferable due to greater storage capacity, the Baynes site would be less disruptive to the life of the indigenous Ovahimba, and would have a lesser environmental impact.

Kunene governor Marius Sheya told The Namibian that he was consulting on the issue, and that he would respond in due course.