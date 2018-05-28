Namibia: Minister Questions Absence of //Karas Official

Urban and rural development minister Peya Mushelenga wants the //Karas Regional Council to explain the continuous absence from office of its planning director Augustinus Ucham, who has also been the acting chief regional officer since last year.

In a letter dated 20 April, the minister wrote to the council's chairperson Jan Scholtz, wanting to know whether the acting CRO's leave of absence had been approved, and whether he did not see such continuous absence as a problem that was creating a leadership vacuum.

"Obtain and in return provide my office with reports from Mr Ucham justifying his absence from the office, most of which (is stated) as being on official duties," the letter states.

Mushelenga also questioned why the council had put on hold or deferred the advertisement of the vacant CRO position until this month.

This, the minister said, aroused suspicion that council had waited until Ucham had been confirmed as planning director on 1 April for him to be eligible to apply for council's vacant top position.

"Is there any truth in this suspicion?" he asked, and demanded a full explanation of council's position on this.

He further demanded from council to provide him with details about the appointment of Ucham as planning director as well as acting CRO.

Rumours in council corridors have it that Ucham has been continuously out of office on official duties to cash in on travel and subsistence allowances.

New Era two weeks ago reported that he had pocketed an astounding N$300 000 in travel and subsistence allowances between March and December 2017.

Ucham yesterday denied the perception that he was milking the council's travel and subsistence account by continuously travelling on official duties.

"I am performing the duties of both acting CRO and planning director, and see nothing wrong with being out of office on official duties frequently," he said angrily.

"Should I have turned down invitations from ministers to attend meetings or workshops?" Ucham countered.

The acting CRO said all official trips he had undertaken were "duly authorised" by the council's chairperson.

He further challenged anyone suggesting that both his appointments as planning director and acting CRO were not above board to come forward with evidence.

Those leaking official correspondence to the media, the acting CRO charged, are out to bring his name into disrepute.

"Before the council's chairperson had even responded to the minister's letter, it has been leaked to the media," he fumed.

Ucham resigned last week, a few days after he had officially withdrawn his earlier resignation.

Council insiders said Ucham's retraction of his resignation had to do with the letter the minister wrote seeking answers on his leave of absence, and appointments as both planning director and CRO.

But Ucham denied this.

"I had decided long before that letter reached the office to quit my job," he stated.

Scholtz earlier said he regarded the minister's letter as an internal matter, and thus would not comment on it.