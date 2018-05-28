26 May 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: How New Mother Waited for 13 Days to Have Surgical Needle Removed From Birth Canal

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Nairobi News
Left: The new mother in hospital. Right: Her mother Jelly Sifuna when she spoke to the media.
By Thomas Matiko

An 18-year-old girl from Bungoma, who had just given birth, was forced to wait for 13 agonizing days to undergo surgery to remove a surgical needle which got stuck inside her birth canal.

According to a report filed by a local TV, doctors at her local dispensary 'forgot' the needle while performing a procedure on her to widen her birth canal to facilitate the passage of her baby during delivery.

According to Jelly Sifuna, who is the patient's mother, the needle broke inside the girl's birth canal while one of the doctor involved in the procedure at the Bulondo dispensary was stitching the wound.

PAIN AND AGONY

This happened after she had delivered the baby.

But when the medics realized their blunder, they referred the patient to Bungoma Referral Hospital for the needle to be removed.

However, she was informed that the imaging machine which was to aid the doctors in locating the needle had broken down.

What followed was 13 long days of pain and agony as the machine was being repaired.

She was eventually operated again and the needle successfully removed.

The teenager's family is now demanding compensation from the dispensary for negligence.

Kenya

Dentist Leaves 30 Millimetre Needle in Child's Gum

On January 25, Ms Jacinta Maina took her five-year-old granddaughter to a private hospital to have her decaying tooth… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.