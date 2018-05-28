Kenya: Here Are Kenyan Students in Nicki Minaj's Scholarships Give Away

Kenyans students are taking part in a global online competition that will see the winners awarded scholarships by rapper Nicki Minaj.

Dubbed the #StudentoftheGame competition, students are expected to share an update tagging the American rapper with full information on how much they need and for what institution and course.

Nicki said she would favourite tweets of likely winners and later direct message the winners for details to be used to confirm with their academic institutions.

Last year, the rapper awarded several US students who had straight As.

Kenyans are trying their luck in this year's competition and among those who have made an entry is Vivianne Ouya who has been accepted at Ulster University, Northern Ireland to pursue a masters in Gender, Conflict and Human Rights.

Ms Ouya has been on a mission to ensure Nicki notices her entry and has been tagging Kenyan celebrities urging them to retweet and tag Nicki as well.

#StudentOfTheGame Hi @NICKIMINAJ I'm your fan from Kenya. I've been accepted @UlsterUni in Ireland to study for a masters in Gender, Conflict and Human Rights. Tuition is €11680 loosely $10000. I'd appreciate any help❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/DdQMrsQGZb

-- Vivianne Ouya (@OuyaVivianne) May 25, 2018

Another Kenyan student Tuta Mangeli of USIU-Kenya is seeking 3,000 dollars from Nicki Minaj to complete his university education.

Hi @NICKIMINAJ I study at United States International University in Kenya and It would be a lifesaver if you would help me pay $3000 to help me finish my education which has been on halt since last year. God Bless you. #StudentOfTheGame

-- Tuta Mang'eli (@islandkidd__) May 25, 2018

Debby Zawadi too is participating in the student of the game competition to raise her tuition fee for New Castle University in London.

@NICKIMINAJ #StudentOfTheGame i am from kenya in need of £16k for masters at New castle Uni London for this September .

-- zawadi (@Debbyzawadi) May 25, 2018

Michelle Mutisya too tweeted Nicki Minaj and is need of 37, 410 dollars for her studies in Azusa Pacific University, California.

@NICKIMINAJ#StudentOfTheGame I am Michelle Mutisya I am from Kenya and I need $37,410 to pay to Azusa Pacific University in California for tuition& room and board.

-- Michelle (@ChellyB_77) May 25, 2018