Zimbabwe: One Step Forward, Two Steps Back? Zimbabwean Opposition's Self-Created Dilemma

analysis

It is up to the MDC Alliance to make it difficult for Zanu-PF to rig the upcoming elections. This can be achieved by uniting the opposition.

Zimbabwe is scheduled to hold harmonised elections between 21 July and 21 August. If all goes well, and the military-led government does not take forever to release election results as was the case in 2008, the country will have a new administration by September.

Will this new administration be a reconfigured Zimbabwe African People's Union - Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF), or one made up of an opposition alliance led by the Movement for Democratic Change - Morgan Tsvangirai's (MDC-T) Nelson Chamisa? The answer to this question depends on two interrelated issues. If opposition parties succeed in setting up a solid grand coalition before the plebiscite, and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) organises free, fair and credible elections, then opposition will win. The inverse also holds true.

In November 2017, long serving leader, then president Robert Mugabe, was forced to retire through a military-led coup, and was replaced by his protégé, Emmerson Mnangagwa. Mugabe's forced retirement...