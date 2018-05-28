22 May 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: KMC Has a Mayor and New Councillors

Tagged:

Related Topics

Are the supporters still in a partisan mood? Elections may be contested on partisan grounds. However those who are chosen should serve without fear or favour, affection or ill will. Hence those who support them and those who did not are all to be served in equal measure. Services are to be delivered as a matter of duty and the beneficiaries are to utilize the services in equal measure as a matter of right.

Hence those chosen would serve all if they fulfil their mandate in accordance with law and best practice. However, they will harm everyone, including those who support them if they act with impunity and total disregard for good practice.

We need to build a society where leaders will come and go without causing any loss to the citizenry. When that happens the people will cast their votes on the basis of reason and conscience and will await the winner to deliver for all to benefit from. That is the hallmark for genuinely democratic society with a genuinely democratic electorate.

Gambia

Helping to Bring Perpetrators to Justice at Home

Activists and victims of some of the worst crimes committed in West Africa sat down together in Banjul, Gambia recently… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.