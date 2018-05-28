Gambia: KMC Has a Mayor and New Councillors

Are the supporters still in a partisan mood? Elections may be contested on partisan grounds. However those who are chosen should serve without fear or favour, affection or ill will. Hence those who support them and those who did not are all to be served in equal measure. Services are to be delivered as a matter of duty and the beneficiaries are to utilize the services in equal measure as a matter of right.

Hence those chosen would serve all if they fulfil their mandate in accordance with law and best practice. However, they will harm everyone, including those who support them if they act with impunity and total disregard for good practice.

We need to build a society where leaders will come and go without causing any loss to the citizenry. When that happens the people will cast their votes on the basis of reason and conscience and will await the winner to deliver for all to benefit from. That is the hallmark for genuinely democratic society with a genuinely democratic electorate.