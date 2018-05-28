22 May 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Witnesses Give Testimony in GDC Case

By Yankuba Jallow And Lamin Fatty

Kawsu Fofana and Tombong Sano, family members of Dou Sano of UDP, gave evidence before Magistrate Omar Jabang of the Basse Magistrates Court on Monday May 21st 2018.

When the case was called, Sergeant Kebbeh and ASP Keita announced their presence for the Inspector General of Police.

The witnesses testified that they were among the victims of a GDC attack on April 13th 2018. Mr Fofana in his evidence said at around 6pm, GDC supporters came closed to his compound gate, celebrating their victory in local government elections; that when they saw the UDP flag tied in his home, the GDC supporters started insulting him and the party; that UDP flag on his gate was untied and thrown away by GDC supporters.

"When I came out, they knocked me on my back. After I ran away and called Dou Sano, who works at President Office and explained the matter to him. After 10 minutes when I made the call, the paramilitaries arrived," the witness said.

On his part, Tombong Sano the second prosecution witness said his compound is opposite Mr Fofana's and when he heard the noise, he came out. "When these people saw me, they attacked me and beat me up," he said.

The case was adjourned to June 18th and 19th 2018, for continuation of hearing.

The accused persons entered a plea of not guilty and were represented by two lawyers.

