Eritrean Nationals Celebrate Independence Day Anniversary

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Oakland, the US, have celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary in fervor under the theme "Vision through Toil".

At the celebration conducted in Jeddah in which a number of nationals with their children took part was highlighted with cultural and sports programs as well as depicting the attachment they have with the homeland.

Speaking at the event, the head of Public and Community Affairs, Mr. Saleh Mahmud said that perseverance, commitment, unity and sacrifice have been the noble values of the Eritrean people that made possible the seemingly impossible in bringing independence and called on the nationals to realize the national vision through work.

Mr. Saleh indicated that the government and people of Eritrea are currently focused on national development programs and that the praiseworthy achievements are being registered on the ground.

The Eritrean nationals residing in Oakland, the US, also celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal.

The heads of the municipality of Oakland praised the attachment the nationals have with their homeland and called on the other community to follow the example.