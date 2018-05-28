26 May 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrean Nationals Celebrate Independence Day Anniversary

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Oakland, the US, have celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary in fervor under the theme "Vision through Toil".

At the celebration conducted in Jeddah in which a number of nationals with their children took part was highlighted with cultural and sports programs as well as depicting the attachment they have with the homeland.

Speaking at the event, the head of Public and Community Affairs, Mr. Saleh Mahmud said that perseverance, commitment, unity and sacrifice have been the noble values of the Eritrean people that made possible the seemingly impossible in bringing independence and called on the nationals to realize the national vision through work.

Mr. Saleh indicated that the government and people of Eritrea are currently focused on national development programs and that the praiseworthy achievements are being registered on the ground.

The Eritrean nationals residing in Oakland, the US, also celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal.

The heads of the municipality of Oakland praised the attachment the nationals have with their homeland and called on the other community to follow the example.

Eritrea

Eritrean Nationals Celebrate Independence Day

Eritrean nationals residing in Tubingen, Germany, celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.