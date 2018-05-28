26 May 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Prime Minister in Ethiopia for 2 Day State Visit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheire on Friday arrived in the Ethiopian capital,Addis Ababa for a two day official visit of the Eastern African country.

Khaire is on an invitation by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the two leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of issues.

Ethiopia being a troop contributing country to Somalia under African Union, regional security and bilateral relations will top the agenda when the two leaders meet on Saturday.

Abiy was appointed the new Premier in April to replace Hailemariam Desalegn and Khaire is the highest ranking Somalia government official to meet him.

Somalia

Helping to Bring Perpetrators to Justice at Home

Activists and victims of some of the worst crimes committed in West Africa sat down together in Banjul, Gambia recently… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.