Somalia: Prime Minister in Ethiopia for 2 Day State Visit

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheire on Friday arrived in the Ethiopian capital,Addis Ababa for a two day official visit of the Eastern African country.

Khaire is on an invitation by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the two leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of issues.

Ethiopia being a troop contributing country to Somalia under African Union, regional security and bilateral relations will top the agenda when the two leaders meet on Saturday.

Abiy was appointed the new Premier in April to replace Hailemariam Desalegn and Khaire is the highest ranking Somalia government official to meet him.