South Africa: Philippi Backyarders Protest, Demanding to Be Left to Build On Open Land

"We associated Ramaphosa with a better life, hence we named this open land after him"

Backyarders from Philippi, Gugulethu and Mxenge protested in the early hours of Friday morning, burning tyres and blocking Govan Mbeki Road. They said the City of Cape Town had repeatedly destroyed shacks built on open land.

The backyarders named the land Ramaphosa Field after Cyril Ramaphosa became president.

"We associated Ramaphosa with a better life, hence we named this open land after him. But we do not see the better life. We are still waiting," said Xolelwa Halom, one of the community leaders.

Early in the morning a delivery truck carrying milk was petrol bombed.

"I was on my way to Philippi delivering milk when a group of men ordered me to stop at a bridge along Govan Mbeki Road road metres away from Duinefontein Road. Others ordered me to come out of the vehicle. I obeyed but they petrol bombed the vehicle," said Selwyna Frans, the driver.

When Groundup visited the area in the morning the fire brigade was still battling to put out the fire.

Protestors were singing, burning tyres and blocking Govan Mbeki Road.

Later in the day the road was opened. When Groundup visited the area again later, about 40 backyarders were at a meeting discussing what to do.

According to Halom, the Red Ants have destroyed the shacks several times since they occupied the land in February this year.

"They come and destroy our shacks, take away our building material. Every time we have to start from scratch. This has angered the backyarders. The City should provide us with alternative land for settlement," she said.

Halom lost her job last year. She said she could no longer afford to pay for the six roomed house she rented in Mxenge, Philippi.

"I was the only breadwinner in a family of seven. Among the seven are school-going children. I need to pay their transport fares and school fees. I can longer afford this. It is best I get a place of my own. The little money I get from odd jobs can only help me paying school transport," said Halom.

Nosizwe Mtshemla who was in her shack with her three children, said, "I migrated from the Eastern Cape three years ago in search of work but up to now I am not working. My boyfriend is not employed. We survive from child grants but this cannot take us through the month."

Mtshemla said she could no longer afford to pay R500 a month to rent in the Siyahlala area.

Luthando Tyhalibongo, Media Manager at the City of Cape Town said: "While the City empathises with the plight of our residents who are in search of accommodation, we simply cannot allow illegal land invasions. Invaded land often becomes a fire, flood, safety and health risk and this places great strain on our basic and emergency service delivery."