Eritrea: More Messages of Congratulations

Asmara — The leaders of Burkina Faso and Georgia as well as the Federation of World Peace and Love and the UN Food and Agricultural Organization sent messages of congratulations to the Government and people of Eritrea in connection with the 27th Independence Day anniversary.
In their respective messages, President Roch Marc Christian Kabore of Burkina Faso, Vice Prime Minister Mikheil Janlidze of Georgia, Dr. Hong Tao-Tze, President of Federation of World Peace and Love, Mr. Jose Graziano da Silva, Director General of FAO, wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki as well as peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.