Eritrea: Vocational Training Provided to 95 Civil Servants

Massawa — The Massawa Vocational Training Center provided vocational trainings for 95 civil servants. The six months theoretical and practical training included electronics, electricity, and computer applications.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony conducted on 21 May, the head of the training center Eng. Arefaine Bein stated that the center has finalized preparation to add additional fields of training in steel and wood works.

The Governor of the Northern red Sea region Brig. Gen. Tekle Libsu stated that vocational trainings play significant role in ensuring sustainable development and that due attention is being given to that end. He also called on the trainees to take advantage of the opportunities provided.

President of the Swiss support committee for Eritrea "Suke", Dr. Toni Locher gave briefing on the background of the "Suke" and scope of cooperation the committee is conducting with the training center.

The Swiss support committee for Eritrea was established in 1977 in Sahel.

At the event, the Secretary of the PFDJ, Mr. Alamin Mohammed Seid gave extensive briefing on the history and role of Eritrean workers from the 40s to post independence.