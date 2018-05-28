Gambia: Justice Cherno Jallow Designated Constitutional Review Commission Chairman

The Chief Justice of the Republic of The Gambia, Hon. Hassan B Jallow, Acting pursuant to the power vested on him under section 4(1) (a) of the Constitutional Review Commission Act (Act No.7 of 2017) has designated Justice Cherno Sulayman Jallow QC, as the Chairman of the Constitutional Review Commission. This information was revealed in a press release issued by the Office of the Chief Justice yesterday.

According to the release, the Constitutional Review Commission, will comprise Justice Cherno Sulayman Jallow QC as the Chairman, the Vice Chairman and nine (9) other members, to be nominated by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice. The Commission will prepare a report on the new Constitution.

Justice Cherno Jallow QC is currently a Justice of the Supreme Court of the Gambia, Prior to which he had served in several national and international capacities. He served as State Counsel, Assistant Legal Draftsman and Parliamentary Counsel in the Attorney General's Chambers and Ministry of Justice between 1988 and 1995. In 1995, he took up an appointment as parliamentary Counsel, in the Attorney General's Chambers of the Government of the British Virgin Islands and was subsequently appointed Attorney General of the said Island in 1999, in which he had served for seven and half years.

Subsequently, he took up an appointment as Director of Policy Research and Statistics with the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission, directing policies, negotiating international treaties and drafting financial service legislation.

In 2007, Mr. Jallow was also appointed by Royal Patent as one of Her Majesty's Queen's Counsel and was called to the Inner Bar of the British Virgin Islands the same year. He became the Chairman of the Caribbean Financial Acton Task Force in 2012. This is a regional Task Force that deals with money laundering and terrorist financing in the Caribbean Basin Region. He is currently the Deputy Chairman of the Board of the British Virgin Islands International Arbitration Center.

His appointment took effective from 21st March 2018 and the remaining members of the Commission are anticipated to be nominated shortly, the release concludes.