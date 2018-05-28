Gambia: GPF Promotes Officers

At the Gambia Police Force (GPF) Headquarters on May 21st 2018, three Commissioners of Police were promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG). The three who are the first to be promoted to this rank, were decorated at a ceremony graced by Bully Dibba, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Interior, the Inspector General of Police and Senior Police officers. The promoted Officers were CP Demba Sowe, CP Ebrima Bah and CP Abdoulie Sanyang.

The ceremony also marked the decoration of other personnel to senior ranks. Eight Officers were promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), one officer to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (SP) one to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police and five to the rank of Commissioner of Police.

In his statement, PS Dibba congratulated the newly promoted officers and encouraged them to continue to maintaining good leadership in the GPF. He urged them to be courageous in their dealings and be ready to take full responsibility of their actions.

IGP Kinteh on his part told the newly decorated and promoted officers, that the promotion is a new challenge and an added responsibility to their careers in devotion to the rule of Law. "Considering the obligation, roles and responsibilities and the building of a new structure and reform, the Gambia Police Force will ensure adherence to the rule of Law, to strengthen efforts towards a competent Police Force that would provide better services to Gambian citizens," he said.

IGP Kinteh further indicated that, the Senior Officers who are decorated are people worthy of emulation by other personnel and they have the requisite skills and knowledge to strive and make the Force grow. He however cautioned that promotion is not for ornamentation but rather a great challenge particularly for the AIG rank, which has been vacant for many years. "This promotion is based on our belief in your commitment to service delivery in the overall quest for quality and more harmonious relationship with society, for the interest of the nation," he added.

Other speakers included Alhagie Mamour Jobe, Deputy Inspector General of Police who gave the welcome remarks and ASP Ebou Colley who gave the vote of thanks.