24 May 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Ali Sowe Grabs Golden Boot, Interesting Turkish Giants

By Sulayman Bah

The 23-year-old did not get to score in his club yesterday evening's 3-1 humbling but still finished strongly as the league's top scorer.

It capped off a double delight moment as his Skenderbecu Korce team also won the league, making it all an eight month well spent for the Gambian in the Southeastern European nation.

21 league goals is a career high for Ali whose biggest feat, prior to this trajectory, has been six nettings.

He is now expected to travel back to Italy to parent club Chievo Verona where it's being anticipated he'll discuss his future.

Verona would prefer granting him a spot in the club next season having given a good account of himself while on loan.

However, Sowe could be in for twist of fate following revelation Turkish Super Lig giants Trabzonspor's boss Ozkan Sumer is mulling signing the Gambia international.

For that to happen, the Turks will require to cough up a whopping €65,000 as transfer fee which appear to hinge on Verona's willingness to sell.

