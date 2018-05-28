24 May 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: National Stakeholders Consultation On Human Rights Violation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kebba Mamburay / Mustapha Jallow

The National Stakeholders Consultation on Tuesday 22nd May 2018, held a forum on the promotion of freedom of information and expression, at Alliance Francaise, organized by the Gambia Centre for Victims of Human Rights Violation, in partnership with the Media Legal Defense Initiative and National endowment for Democracy.

In his remarks, Emil Touray, president of Gambia Press Union (GPU), cited the difficult periods they've gone through from the assassination of Deyda Hydara to the disappearance of Chief Manneh amongst others. Emile pointed out that the family of Chief Manneh had been helpful in giving out information, when people were reluctant to give information to journalists regarding the circumstances that led to the death or disappearance of Chief Manneh.

Mr. Madi Jobarteh the Deputy Executive Director of Tango remarked that the spirit of human dignity shall be protected in every aspect of life; that this is not possible in the absence of civil society. Jobarteh added that all rights are important; that freedom of expression could be considered as the bedrock of enjoyment of rights; that it is through freedom of expression that the quality of education and health care can be ensured.

Joanna Rice, the representative of Media Legal Defense Initiative and National Endowment for Democracy, stated that transitional justice has lost a lot of effectiveness and meaning. Rice added that every family member of the victims, has the right to know what happened to the remains of their loved ones and they have the right for Government to do everything possible, go get those remains back to them in the most dignified manner.

Halifa Sallah, National Assembly Member for Serrekunda, said the issue of survival, protection and development of the human being, is the fundamental issue of the 21st century; that people and Government enter into contract to ensure that fundamental issues are addressed. Halifa asserted that if such contract is honoured, society is assured of freedom and justice but deception and injustice on the contrary. He said he remembered the day when Dayda Hydara laid in a pool of blood, the media fraternity was gripped by fear; but that consent and freedom of expression, decided to take a stand and destiny became challenged but impunity ruled over that decision of consent and freedom of expression to stand.

Gambia

Helping to Bring Perpetrators to Justice at Home

Activists and victims of some of the worst crimes committed in West Africa sat down together in Banjul, Gambia recently… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.