Italy Serie A's Sampdoria have reignited their pursuit of Gambia's Omar Colley after appearing to cool off their interest for months.

The club is believed to be preparing a new proposal which they hope will break down Belgian team Genk's initial resolve not to sell their Gambian prize asset.

Genk have from the setout refused to budge to Sampdoria's overtures despite the defender's reported willingness to leave for Italian football.

Omar has an option of inking an extended two-year deal at expiry of this ongoing one. Genk stands to benefit in future sale-ons if the centre-back nods to their offer but will ironically be left counting their losses should the Gambian sees out his contract and refuses to prolong his stay.

No negotiations have yet taken place between Omar and his employers amid reports of an unnamed team player rejecting a new deal proposal at the club.

With all these popping up to the surface, Sampdoria are hoping their appearance unto the scene and perpetual pestering of Genk to cash in on the player swings the balance in their favour.

Already, they're preparing a whopping 7m euro to tempt the Belgians back to the negotiations table.

It will make for an intriguing case how this saga pans out with the approach of June.