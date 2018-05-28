24 May 2018

Gambian Striker Regrets Snubbing Media in Moment of Anger

By Sulayman Bah

Sweden-based scorpion Pa Dibba has voiced remorse over a recent incident that had him blanking the media. A former GIF Sundsvall centre-forward, Dibba joined the fray in the second-half barely five minutes from time.

In that tie against Swedish premier league side Orebo, Dibba walked off the pitch and refused to honour post-match obligations to talk to the media.

And opening up for the first-time about the issue, the 30-year-old says he regrets his momentary display of anger.

'I was disappointed. I did not want to do that (talk to the media). I knew about the question they were going to ask (regarding his display of tantrums). You wouldn't want to talk just at that moment when you are angry,' he tells Tiplistad in the build-up to Hammarby If's 3-2 victory over Malmo.

Pa is joint-top on the scoring charts having plundered in seven goal in nine games, a sharp contrast from the eight he managed in 19 outings last summer.

The scorpion was recently linked with exiting Hammarby at onset of the league in the wake of new signings joining the club which at the time was interpreted as limited playing minutes for the Gambian.

However, the quick-footed attacker, a no shrinking violet, proved doubters wrong and is this moment the most sought-after striker in the Scandinavian nation.

