Gambia: 'BCC Will Never Be a Hub for Politics' Mayoress Lowe

Rohey Malick Lowe the newly sworn in Mayoress of the City of Banjul, has said Banjul City Council (BCC), will never again become a political hub for any party.

She said despite her coming through a party, she will not allow the City Council to be a political hub for any party under her leadership. Madam Lowe made these remarks during her inaugural statement on Tuesday 22 May 2018, at a local Hotel in Banjul.

"Banjul City Council will never again be an extended wing of any political party wing," Mayoress Lowe stated. She added that the Council belongs to the people of Banjul irrespective of their political differences and ideologies. Madam Lowe called on 'Banjulians' to feel the ownership of the City and work together as one. The Mayoress called for frank discussions among themselves regarding the development needs of the City in the area of infrastructure, women and youth empowerment.

"Such development can only be achieved within the powers laid down in the Local Government Act 2002," she said.

Speaking on behalf of the Minster of Local Government and Lands, Buba Sanyang Permanent Secretary 1 urged Banjulians to be committed with the new leadership towards developing the city; that it is also important for Banjulians to pay their taxes regularly as a commitment. He called for patience with the new leadership, in their tenure.

The event witnessed the swearing-in of nine elected Councillors).

The New Council including Mayoress Lowe, was introduced to senior staff of the BCC the Chief Executive Officer, Mustapha Batchilly. He provide the elected Councillors with the relevant documents that contain the regulations on how the BCC operates.

Omar BJ Touray was unanimously nominated and accepted as Deputy Mayor by all Councillors.

The inauguration Ceremony was attended by Banjulians, members of the Press, BCC Staff, Local Government Staff, the former interim committee of the Council, the Chinese Ambassador and Security Chiefs among others.

The former Interim Chairman on Behalf of the committee gave a comprehensive report and recommendations to the newly elected council and key among them is capacity building for staff of the council.

Rohey Lowe is the first elected Mayoress since the establishment of the City of Banjul in 1816. Her father Malick Lowe, was one time a Mayor of Banjul and during his term of office, the Albert market built to it's current state.