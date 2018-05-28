Gambia: GAF Deploys Troop in Jahanka

A fully loaded military truck of members of the Gambia Armed Forces were deployed to Jahanka village in the Central River Region to guard the village following threatening remarks made by a armed group from Casamance, Senegal, the Alkalo (Village Head) told Foroyaa on Wednesday.

Alkalo Mod-Talla Boye indicated that the group told them that they will come back on Thursday which resulted in the deployment of troops from the Gambian army.

"Armed men earlier made an announcement that they will attack us today (Thursday) which is a serious threat. But thank God the authorities have answered our calls because soldiers are in the village patrolling the area," he said.

"The troop commander came to my home and asked me to inform the people of Jahanka to continue to remain calm and peaceful as they were here to guard the village," he said.

In conclusion, he called on the Senegalese authorities to act quickly or send a delegation for them to dialogue in order to be able to resolve the crisis peacefully without guns, cutlasses and knives.

Foroyaa had earlier reported that 6 villagers joined to together to launch an attack on a Gambian village near the border (Jahanka) on Monday, 21 May 2018, at about 9am.http://foroyaa.gm/violent-clashes-between-border-villages-frs-officer-wounded/ A Gambian fire and rescue officer who lives in the village was shot both on his legs in the heat of the event and he is currently hospitalised in Banjul. This attack has put the villagers in a state of sleeplessness, wondering what could happen next as the group threatened to burn-down the entire village.