24 May 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Three Protestors Called for Questioning At Gunjur Police Station

By Hatab Nyang

Three activists from Gunjur were called for questioning at Gunjur Police Station concerning the excavation of the waste pipe at the Golden Lead Fishmeal factory. They were bailed and asked to report back at Gunjur Police station 9:00 this morning.

They are Omar Diamond Darboe, Alagie Kaku Bojang and Ousman Ngorr Sanneh.

They are charged with three counts and bail was granted in the sum of 500,000 dalasis with a Gambian surety and a valid Gambia ID card.

The charges are as follows:

Criminal trespasses into someone's premises

Wilful damage to someone's property

Conspiracy to commit a crime

