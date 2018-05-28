Gambia: Demba Savage's Pk Earns Club Promotion, to Become First Gambian to Star in Turkish Super Lig

Winger Demba Savage is on the cusp of becoming the first Gambian to play in the Turkish premier league ranked highly in European football. BB Erzurumspor won promotion to the Turkish Super Lig after a nerve-wracking post-match spot-kicks in a second division final play-off.

Demba Savage, who'd, featured only twelve times since moving in from Finnish champions Helsinki, starred in the promotion drive coming off the bench in extra time as matters headed to penalties.

The Gambia Ports Authority skipper was a crucial addition in the mix, firing in the final goal that saw his club Erzurumspor emerge 5-4 victors. By this promotion, it means the 29-year-old goal-getter will be first man from the Smiling Coast to ply his trade in the very pinnacle of Turkish football next season, ranked the seventh best league in European football.

Demba has one-year two months left to run down his initial two-year lucrative contract and has ten accolades to go with in his 12-year football career so far.