Somalia: Somali PM Meets With His Ethiopian Counterpart in Addis Ababa

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire met with his Ethiopian counterpart, Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa, the capital city of Ethiopia on Saturday, his office announced.

Khaire and Ahmed have discussed on wide range issues regarding the bilateral relations between the two East African neighboring countries.

According to a statement posted on the PM's Twitter handle, the two leaders also had talked about on ways to boost up the trade and security of Somalia and Ethiopia.

"I held a very constructive meeting with H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed, the PM of Ethiopia. Discussed crucial bilateral issues of mutual benefit to both countries," Somali PM tweeted.

"We both reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the brotherly relations between our two countries and people."

Khaire is set to wrap up today his two-day official visit to Ethiopia, which began on Friday, becoming the first Somali government leader to meet Abiy Ahmed since his election in April.