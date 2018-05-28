27 May 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: East Darfur Capital Parched

Tagged:

Related Topics

ED Daein — In Ed Daein, capital of East Darfur, residents reported to Radio Dabanga the exacerbation of drinking water crisis, which has lasted for more than a month to include all the districts this week.

A caller reported that the network stopped pumping water into the districts prompting people to fetch drinking water through tanks from crowded water engines.

The price of a barrel of water has amounted to SDG 40 (*$1.42) at El Neem camp for displaced people in Ed Daein.

Displaced people who spoke to Radio Dabanga attributed the water crisis in the camp to power outages that halted the water pumps at the wells inside the camp, as well as outage of the solar powered stations due to the clouds.

They pointed to the overcrowding and long lines of displaced people in front of wells to get drinking water.

Red Sea

The people in Tokar in Red Sea state in eastern Sudan are suffering from a severe drinking water crisis due to the interruption of Karbamat water station.

Mousa Hamid told Radio Dabanga that residents are forced to drink salt water.

He said that the town has recently witnessed an interruption of electricity for ten days because of the fuel crisis before the crisis is partially addressed.

* Based on the indicative US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan

Sudan

Helping to Bring Perpetrators to Justice at Home

Activists and victims of some of the worst crimes committed in West Africa sat down together in Banjul, Gambia recently… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.