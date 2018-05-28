27 May 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Two Dead in South Darfur Capital Storms

Nyala / Kassala — On Thursday, heavy rains accompanied by storms at El Izaa district in Nyala, capital of South Darfur, resulted in the death of two people, injuring of others and left hundreds without shelter.

Residents reported that the heavy rains caused the death of two people and injury four others with serious injuries who were taken to hospital, this along with destroying about 450 houses.

They explained that most of the houses have were completely destroyed, leaving many families in the open without shelter.

Kassala car park collapse

In Kassala in eastern Sudan, heavy rains destroyed a parking lot recently constructed near the vegetable market.

The residents told Radio Dabanga that the rain and wind caused the zinc sheets to collapse before the new building was even opened.

One of the residents said that the quick collapse of the project before its launch confirms a significant imbalance in its implementation and a clear flaw in the technical specifications.

