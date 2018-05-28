Namibia: Cops Given Final Remand to Finish Rhino Probe

Windhoek — The Windhoek Magistrate's Court has given a final remand for the investigation officer to finalise his investigations into the case of three men accused of doubling in the illegal trade of wildlife products in March.

Kisting Sigi Siegfried, 42, Daniel Jose, 38, and Joao Alfonso, 57 were informed when they made their mandatory appearance in court, that investigations into their case have not been finalised.

According to State prosecutor Marcus Angula, lab results and two witness statements are still outstanding. Consequently, Magistrate Vanessa Stanley gave a final remand for police to finalise investigations into the matter.

Siegfried and his co-accused were arrested on March 05 after being caught by the police in Windhoek West, allegedly in possession of a Rhino horn with an estimated value of N$344 000.

The trio is facing a charge of illegal possession of controlled wildlife products respectively. The prosecution alleged that Siegfried and his co-accused had no permit authorising them to be in possession of such wildlife products.

The trio has been free on bail with attached conditions. The court granted Siegfried and his co-accused bail in the amount of N$20 000 respectively during their first appearance in court.

Siegfried and his co-accused were warned to make an appearance in court on July 16. The court extended the trio's bail with a warning that failure to show up at court will result in a warrant of arrest being issued against them.

Local defense attorneys Cliff Simataa, Immanuel Udjombala and Samson Enkali were representing Siegfried and his co-accused respectively.