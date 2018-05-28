28 May 2018

Nigeria: Kwesé Signs Mikel As Brand Ambassador

The former UEFA Champions League, Premier League and now Chinese Super League player will represent the dynamic broadcaster's services and initiatives across the continent starting with the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

Considered one of Nigeria's most accomplished players, Mikel will feature in Kwesé's upcoming advertising campaigns which will encompass print, television and radio.

Having first launched its service in 2016, Kwesé is the continent's fastest growing media business with a diversified offering that includes Africa's largest free-to-air channel, Kwesé Free Sports, a pay TV satellite network, Kwesé TV, mobile services and digital all under one roof. With a strong presence across sub-Saharan Africa through its various platforms, Kwesé is arguably Africa's most exciting and innovative broadcaster.

"In choosing the right personality to partner with our brands we wanted someone who embodies what we stand for as an African broadcaster.

Mikel represents exceptional sporting talent and is loved by fans across the continent. His commitment to excellence and his work to improve the sporting talent of the next generation of athletes made him the perfect choice for us," said President, Group Chief Executive Officer of Econet Media, Joseph Hundah.

One of only two African players to have won Europe's top two continental club competitions when he was part of Chelsea's Europa League-winning team in 2013, Mikel enjoyed over a decade of service for the Blues - a midfielder making 374 appearances for the team.

