28 May 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrean Nationals Celebrate Independence Day

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Tubingen, Germany, celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal under the theme "Vision through Toil".

The celebration in which a number nationals took part was highlighted with activities depicting the true image of their homeland.

The participants expressed appreciation for the organizers of the colorful even and expressed readiness to strengthen participation in the implementation of the national development drives.

In related news, Eritrean nationals residing in Las Vegas, the US, celebrated the 27th Independence Day with various cultural and artistic activities.

Eritrea

Eritrean Nationals Abroad Celebrate Independence Day

Eritrean nationals residing in Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Germany and the US have celebrated the 27th Independence Day… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.