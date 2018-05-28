Eritrean Nationals Celebrate Independence Day

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Tubingen, Germany, celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal under the theme "Vision through Toil".

The celebration in which a number nationals took part was highlighted with activities depicting the true image of their homeland.

The participants expressed appreciation for the organizers of the colorful even and expressed readiness to strengthen participation in the implementation of the national development drives.

In related news, Eritrean nationals residing in Las Vegas, the US, celebrated the 27th Independence Day with various cultural and artistic activities.