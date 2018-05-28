28 May 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Congo-Kinshasa: Bungled Tests Mar DRC Ebola Response

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jean Kassongo in Kinshasa, DRC

Kinshasa — The United Nations World Health Organisation (WHO) has revised down the death toll from the Ebola outbreak northwest of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The downward revision follows some discrepancies that saw some deaths initially falsely attributed to the deadly fever, while some cases were negative laboratory tests.

WHO has revised down the number of cases from 58 to 52 and the number of deaths from 27 to 22.

"This is the total record of haemorrhagic fever cases reported in the region as of May 23," WHO spokesman, Tarik Jasarevic, said.

Jasarevic said in addition the Ministry of Health and WHO had reviewed all the cases considered likely and after investigations, it turned out that some were not cases of Ebola.

"So the numbers can sometimes go up or down and it depends on tests and epidemiological investigations."

The Ebola outbreak was declared on May 8 in Bikoro, a town 600 km north of the capital Kinshasa.

It then spread to the city of Mbandaka, populated by 1,2 million people.

A vaccination campaign targeting health workers, patient contacts and contacts has been ongoing since Monday last week.

More than 150 people have been vaccinated in Mbandaka.

Congo-Kinshasa

Congolese Children Drown After Boat Capsizes

Seven children from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)have drowned while attempting to return from Zambia. Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.