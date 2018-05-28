Congo-Kinshasa: Bungled Tests Mar DRC Ebola Response

Kinshasa — The United Nations World Health Organisation (WHO) has revised down the death toll from the Ebola outbreak northwest of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The downward revision follows some discrepancies that saw some deaths initially falsely attributed to the deadly fever, while some cases were negative laboratory tests.

WHO has revised down the number of cases from 58 to 52 and the number of deaths from 27 to 22.

"This is the total record of haemorrhagic fever cases reported in the region as of May 23," WHO spokesman, Tarik Jasarevic, said.

Jasarevic said in addition the Ministry of Health and WHO had reviewed all the cases considered likely and after investigations, it turned out that some were not cases of Ebola.

"So the numbers can sometimes go up or down and it depends on tests and epidemiological investigations."

The Ebola outbreak was declared on May 8 in Bikoro, a town 600 km north of the capital Kinshasa.

It then spread to the city of Mbandaka, populated by 1,2 million people.

A vaccination campaign targeting health workers, patient contacts and contacts has been ongoing since Monday last week.

More than 150 people have been vaccinated in Mbandaka.