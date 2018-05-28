Kenya: We Have to Seduce Fans With Results - Migne

Nairobi — Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne has admitted that the team has to turn the tide of results to attract fans back to the stadium, promising that he will do all within his knowledge to ensure the team ticks again.

Migne started his tenure with a 1-0 loss to Swaziland in a friendly match last Friday in Machakos and fans in the stadium and by extension social media were not happy with the performance and the result posted.

And now, the Frenchman has thrown the ball back to his players saying they have to start winning again to win the trust of the supporters.

"When I saw 60,000 people in the stadium for Hull, I think you have the potential. Today, there were not so many fans in the stadium but I expect that fans will only come back to the stadium after there is victory. We need to make an effort for that and seduce fans to come and support us," the coach said after the Swaziland loss.

He added; "I said in the beginning when I came that it will be difficult alone. I need the players, I need the board and most of all, I need the fans. I ask them to support the team and I think we will be better soon."

The tactician will be hoping for a better performance on Monday afternoon when the team plays its second friendly match against Equatorial Guinea at the same venue and he has promised to make some changes to the squad as he continues to understand the players.

The Frenchman was irked in the Swaziland game as the team lost chance after chance and he now wants an improvement, saying the process of making the team great again is a long one but one that started positively to some extent.

"We will make changes of course and try to avoid the loss of concentration and committing mistakes in defense. We will also try to be better offensively and to be a little more of killers in the opponent box," the tactician said looking ahead to the Monday afternoon match.

Looking back at the loss against the Swazis, Migne says he was happy with how the players performed in the first hour of the game but was disappointed that the levels dropped as the game wore on allowing the visitors to score 11 minutes from time.

"It was interesting going for one hour; we tried to play football but after we forget a little bit what we have to do. We forget it only one time and it is 1-0. Afterwards its difficult. Offensively it's the same; we have to be better in challenging for balls in the box. In international level, the truth is in the box both offensively and defensively," the tactician noted.

He added; "I have some answer after this game for sure. We try to continue to develop something. I don't forget I have only local players, but it's not an excuse to lose because Swaziland also came with local players."

"Except players from Gor Mahia no one knows the high level in the team. We have no excuse for losing because the board (FKF) and the ministry did well to fulfill what we wanted for this game. But reality is that we were sick and we are trying to take care about it and develop football," the coach further explained.

After the Equatorial Guinea game, Stars will shift attention to the four-nations tournament in India where they will play against the hosts, Chinese Taipei and New Zealand.

Migne might be forced to take with him a weak squad as most of the first team players turn out for Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards who will be taking part in the SportPesa Super Cup which starts on Sunday in Nakuru.